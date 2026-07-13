Arctic-Temp® 1500SM-B Sets New Standard for High-Volume Commercial Ice Production

Arctic-Temp® 1500SM-B Commercial Ice Production skid-mounted vertical tube cracked ice machine

Holiday Ice's Arctic-Temp® 1500SM-B skid-mounted ice machine delivers 10,000 lbs/day for seafood, meat/poultry, and correctional facilities.

With no moving parts in the freezing zone and five tons of daily production in a single skid-mounted unit, it’s built to run continuously in demanding environments.” — Lauren Harbit

LONGWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holiday Ice, Inc., a global industrial ice machine manufacturer with over 60 years of operation, delivers the Arctic-Temp® 1500SM-B — a 10,000-lb-per-day skid-mounted vertical tube cracked ice machine built for large-scale seafood processing, meat and poultry operations, and correctional facility food service programs requiring continuous, high-volume ice production. The skid-mounted configuration is now available for U.S. and international facilities that need maximum ice output in a compact, factory-assembled footprint.



PRODUCT & ENGINEERING

The Arctic-Temp® 1500SM-B Industrial Ice Machine produces 10,000 lbs of hard cracked ice per day using eight inline, double-walled vertical tube evaporators housed in an enlarged stainless steel chamber for simplified inspection and cleaning. A screw-conveyor delivery system feeds ice directly into a 10.25-inch by 12.25-inch discharge chute, and the unit's Copeland compressor and hot-gas defrost system are factory-assembled, charged, and tested before shipment.

“The 1500SM-B was engineered for processors and institutional operations that can’t afford downtime,” said Lauren Harbit, Representative of Holiday Ice, Inc. The machine is also available in a remote condensing configuration, the Arctic-Temp® 1500RCU, for facilities with different layout requirements.



INDUSTRY APPLICATION

Meat and poultry processing plants, seafood facilities, and correctional institutions increasingly need large-volume ice production capable of running in coastal or high-heat climates without sacrificing sanitation standards. The 1500SM-B’s Type-304 stainless steel, USDA-approved construction meets these requirements, while its double-walled evaporator tubes freeze ice on both interior and exterior surfaces for greater efficiency than single-wall designs. Bakeries and ice distribution operations running multi-shift schedules also benefit from the machine’s five-ton daily capacity, which reduces the need for supplemental ice delivery during peak demand periods.



AVAILABILITY & DISTRIBUTION

Holiday Ice ships the Arctic-Temp® 1500SM-B worldwide, mainly in North America, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Oceania. Facilities interested in the 1500SM-B or its remote condensing counterpart can request a quote directly through Holiday Ice’s website.



ABOUT HOLIDAY ICE, INC.

Founded in 1963 and based in Longwood, Florida, Holiday Ice, Inc. designs and manufactures Arctic-Temp® vertical tube industrial ice machines for seafood processing, meat and poultry operations, fresh produce handling, bakeries, institutional food service, and ice distribution facilities. Equipment is backed by a one-year parts warranty and a five-year evaporator tube warranty. Learn more at www.holiday-ice.com.

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WhatsApp: https://wa.me/14078210088

MEDIA CONTACT

Lauren Harbit

Holiday Ice Inc.

(800) 362-3243

info@holiday-ice.com

205 Short Ave, Longwood, FL 32750, United States

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