H.E. Ali Khalifa Bin Thalith received an appreciation trophy from Mr. Ghassan Suleiman in recognition of HIPA's invaluable support and contribution to the success of the "Determination Without Limits" Global Photography Competition. Accessible design in action – A woman using a wheelchair accesses the prayer area through a purpose-built accessible pathway, reflecting the importance of inclusive infrastructure that enables equal access, independence, and participation for People of De

Open to everyone, submissions accepted from today July 20 to August 20

The success of the competition reflects the power of photography to tell meaningful stories and inspire inclusion.” — His Excellency Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, Secretary-General of HIPA

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Release

In collaboration with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA)

Following the Success of its Inaugural Edition, AccessAbilities Expo Launches the Second Edition of "Determination Without Limits"



Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 July 2026

Following the remarkable success of its first edition, AccessAbilities Expo has announced the launch of the second edition of the "Determination Without Limits" Global Photography Competition, organised in collaboration with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA).

The global contest, open to all, aims to attract professional and amateur photographers from various backgrounds, to celebrate People of Determination (PoD) worldwide. It seeks to highlight their achievements, how they overcome challenges, their meaningful contributions to society, and how their determination and positive spirit inspire others. The initiative reflects the UAE’s vision of inclusivity and fostering an enabling environment where everyone can participate fully in society—regardless of physical or cognitive differences.

The special objective of the contest is to empower photographers from among People of Determination, discover their talents, and help them build visibility and gain access to career or project opportunities, by showcasing their work on a prestigious global platform. The competition is open to professional and amateur photographers worldwide. Entries will be accepted from 20 July to 20 August 2026. A panel of judges from HIPA's technical committee will evaluate the submissions, with the winners to be announced after 20 September 2026.

The awards ceremony will take place during AccessAbilities Expo 2026, held from October 19–21, 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The contest offers valuable cash prizes to winners, along with a certificate of recognition from HIPA in appreciation of their exceptional photographic work.

Promoting Hope

Regarding the launch of this global initiative, His Excellency Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, Secretary-General of HIPA, stated:

“We are happy with the remarkable response and the volume of entries received during the first edition of 'Determination Without Limits'. The success of the competition reflects the power of photography to tell meaningful stories and inspire inclusion. We are proud to continue our partnership with AccessAbilities Expo in celebrating the creativity, resilience, and achievements of People of Determination while encouraging photographers to use their talent to make a positive impact.”

He added: "HIPA has a proud legacy of supporting and empowering People of Determination, which lies at the heart of our mission as envisioned by the founder of the award, His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, who continues to actively follow its progress."

Embodying the UAE’s Vision

Ghassan Suleiman, CEO of the AccessAbilities Expo, commented:

"The overwhelming response to the first edition of 'Determination Without Limits' demonstrated the power of photography to inspire conversations around accessibility and inclusion. We are proud to continue our partnership with HIPA in launching the second edition, providing photographers from around the world with an international platform to celebrate the achievements, resilience, and everyday stories of People of Determination."

He added: "'Determination Without Limits' is more than a photography competition—it is a global initiative that uses visual storytelling to challenge perceptions, celebrate diversity, and promote a more inclusive society. We invite professional and amateur photographers worldwide to be part of this journey and help share stories that inspire positive change."

Special Contest for Photographers Attending AccessAbilities Expo

The 8th edition of the AccessAbilities Expo will be held from October 19–

21, 2026, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, at Halls 4 to 6 of Dubai World Trade Centre.

To encourage participation by both amateur and professional photographers in the UAE, attendees will be able to capture images inside the exhibition halls, whether of assistive technologies, innovations, or moments of joy and interaction from People of Determination visiting the event. These photos aim to showcase capabilities, success stories, and the impact of technology on improving quality of life.

Winners in this category will also receive cash and in-kind prizes, along with certificates of appreciation, for photographs that reflect the inspiring stories and achievements of People of Determination. The contest will culminate in a dedicated awards ceremony on the last day of the AccessAbilities Expo, where the winning photographs will be displayed in a special gallery in the presence of the community and covered by local and international media.

Who Can Participate and How to Register

The contest is open to all interested professional and amateur photographers worldwide, in accordance with the technical guidelines provided on the official HIPA website. The HIPA team will review all uploaded submissions and select the best entries, which will be announced during the AccessAbilities Expo.

Various Options for Participation

To ensure balanced representation, the contest includes five photography categories:

1. Hope in Inclusion – Capturing moving stories of resilience and human connection, such as moments of friendship or overcoming challenges with a smile.

2. Artistic Inclusion – Highlighting the creative talents of People of Determination in visual, performance, or literary arts (e.g., a musical performance, painting, or inclusive play).

3. Assistive Technology & Innovation – Showcasing tools, applications, or solutions like prosthetics and smart devices that empower independence and creativity.

4. Sports Inclusion – Featuring the strength, skill, and team spirit of athletes with disabilities, or integrated sports events, highlighting energy, emotion, and breaking barriers.

5. Accessible Environments – Documenting inclusive urban design and infrastructure such as public spaces, buildings, and transportation that welcome everyone.



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