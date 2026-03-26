Airport Show 2026 rescheduled to October at the Dubai World Trade Centre

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RX has confirmed that the 2026 edition of Airport Show co-located with Global Airport Leaders’ Forum and Women In Aviation Middle East Conference, originally scheduled to take place from 12–14 May at Dubai World Trade Centre, will now take place from 12-14 October 2026, with the venue remaining unchanged.

The decision to reschedule the event has been made to prioritise the safety and well-being of customers, partners and colleagues, and to give the MEASA airport community greater confidence and flexibility to attend.

Now in its 25th edition, Airport Show is set to take centre stage as the MEASA region's most influential B2B platform for airport innovation, sustainability, and connectivity. Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the milestone edition celebrates a quarter-century of driving airport development and shaping the future of the industry across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

For over two decades, Airport Show has brought together the airport ecosystem to foster collaboration on multi-billion-dollar projects and next-generation aviation solutions. This year's theme, "The Future of Airport Innovation Starts Here," encapsulates the show's renewed mission to drive smarter, safer, and greener operations across global airports.

May Ismail, Exhibition Manager, Airport Show, said:

“Airport Show has long served as a vital platform for bringing the airport community across the MEASA region together in Dubai, enabling suppliers and airport leaders to connect, collaborate and shape the future growth of the sector.

“The safety and well-being of our customers, partners and colleagues remains our highest priority, and the decision to run Airport Show 2026 later in the year reflects our commitment to ensuring that everyone can participate with confidence and for everyone to enjoy flexibility in planning their participation at this important industry gathering. We look forward to welcoming the airport community back to Dubai in October.”

The RX team remains committed to supporting all participants and will work closely with exhibitors, partners and stakeholders to ensure a seamless transition to rescheduled dates.

Registration is now live for Airport Show. To register as a visitor, click here; and for enquiries related to exhibiting, please click here.

The latest Airport Show news stories are available at https://www.theairportshow.com/en-gb/blog.html

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For more information, log on to theairportshow.com

About Airport Show

Airport Show is the Middle East, Africa and South Asia’s leading platform for airport innovation, procurement and collaboration. Celebrating its 25th edition in 2026, the event takes place annually in Dubai and brings together airport operators, aviation authorities, airlines and technology providers from around the world.

With 150+ exhibitors from over 20 countries, Airport Show serves as a key marketplace where airport leaders discover new solutions, build partnerships and explore strategies that enhance airport operations, safety and passenger experience. The event also hosts the Global Airport Leaders’ Forum, gathering senior aviation leaders to discuss the future of airports.



About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. *Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

Media contact:

Ghassan Suleiman

Nadd Al Shiba PR & Event Management, Official PR Partner of Airport Show 2026

M: +971 50 6441721

T: +971 4 252 7959

E: ghassansuleiman@naddalshiba.com

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