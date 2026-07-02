Airport Show 2026 to showcase newest biometrics technology for seamless and secure passenger experience

Newest Biometrics Technology for Seamless and Secure Passenger Experience

The UAE’s aviation sector showed its resilience and ability to effectively manage operational challenges and disruptions

We remain committed to driving efficiency across every touchpoint through technology, collaboration, and operational discipline” — Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Dubai Airports

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The expansive Middle East region strategically connecting Africa, Europe, and Asia, and home to several of the world’s top international travel hubs, has been working on enhancing the use of future-defining biometrics to ensure a seamless airport experience for passengers whose numbers in the region will reach 240 million in 2026.

The airports in the region are benefiting from strong long-haul demand, expanding hub capacity, and significant investments in airport infrastructure upgrades and expansion. The UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt have been enabling their airports to have fewer document checks, faster passenger facilitation, reduced queues, and heightened safety and security.

Global airlines industry body IATA estimates that the airports, by replacing manual checks with biometric identity confirmation, can reduce processing times by up to 40 percent. This for high-volume hubs translates into high operational efficiency and higher capacity handling. Passengers want shorter queues, faster clearances, and a smoother travel experience.

Dubai International (DXB), the world’s top airport for international travellers since 2014, has introduced new AI-powered “Red Carpet” Smart Tunnel capable of processing more than 10 passengers at a time.

The UAE’s aviation sector has shown its resilience during the recent regional conflict and effectively managed innumerable operational challenges and disruptions. The work on the first phase of the AMIA development is moving ahead within the approved timelines to commence operations in 2032.

The multi-billion-dollar project has achieved major milestones across multiple delivery streams, including runway infrastructure and the initial structural foundations for passenger terminals and gates. Earlier this month, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum highlighted the significant progress achieved in the development of Al Maktoum International Airport, noting that the project remains on track for operations in 2032, with contracts worth AED13 billion currently under execution and preparations underway to award strategic projects worth more than AED55 billion in the next phase.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Dubai Airports, remarked: “Dubai Airports is focused on delivering consistent, measurable improvements in how guests move through our terminals. Through continued investment in biometric and digital solutions, we are strengthening the efficiency of our operations while handling sustained growth.”

He added: “We remain committed to driving efficiency across every touchpoint through technology, collaboration, and operational discipline.”

The massive AMIA will have a massive significance for the future growth of Dubai’s aviation sector. The airport of the future will have a hyper-connected and passenger-centric ecosystem. AI-powered analytics will enable personalized services and better terminal flow management.

In Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport has implemented a biometric solution based on face recognition in five out of the nine touchpoints. By 2026-end, the UAE will fully integrate the Emirates ID system with airport Smart Gates across all its international airports. Currently, almost all countries in the Middle East region use biometric information for immigration purposes at airports and borders.

Among the first carriers to utilized biometrics in 2017, Emirates, the world’s largest international carrier, has deployed 200+ biometric boarding cameras across DXB as part of a AED85 million investment in the facial-recognition system that allows registered passengers to pass through check-in, immigration, lounges and boarding gates simply by looking at a camera. Three UAE airports are now connected to a smartphone application that lets eligible passengers complete all immigration formalities before they even board the aircraft, after a one-time enrolment.

Best-in-class biometrics to be showcased at the Airport Show

The UAE’s carrier, Etihad, has been testing AI-powered facial verification for both boarding and lounge access. flydubai of Dubai and Saudi Arabia’s flynas have started integrating biometric options into their check-in and self-service kiosks. The Middle East region is working fast to implement standardised biometric systems efficiently.

Best-in-class biometrics technologies and cutting-edge passenger-centric innovations will be showcased at the 25th edition of the Airport Show at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from October 12 to 14. More than 150 exhibitors from over 30 countries and 120 hosted buyers will participate in the show, which will have 7000+ visitors from over 30 countries during its three-day run. It will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

The leading technology and knowledge-sharing platform will have co-located conferences - Global Airport Leaders’ Forum (GALF), Airport Security Middle East, Air Traffic Control (ATC) Forum, and Women in Aviation (WIA) Middle East Conference. The Airport Show connects the industry stakeholders to discover the newest innovations and has been driving the wider adoption of advanced and emerging technologies that are redefining the passenger journey and facilities in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

The participants can explore deal-making opportunities with the top decision-makers of the airports that are allocating massive investments to develop and modernize their facilities to become global air transport hubs. The hugely-popular platform offers exclusive meetings with decision-makers through its Hosted Buyers Program, with relevant officials representing the world’s major airports to explore deals to supply them with their requirements of technologies and products.

May Ismail, Event Manager at RX Middle East, organizers of the Airport Show, remarked: “Biometric technology is undoubtedly transforming airport operations, offering heightened security and passenger convenience. For airport operators, biometrics are a strategic answer to effectively and satisfactorily handle ever-rising passenger volumes. Biometric technology is transforming the entire airport operations and offering heightened security and passenger convenience.”

She added: “The Middle East countries, including the Arabian Gulf hubs, are competing to attract more connecting traffic and working to ensure faster passenger facilitation. Airports are seeing new travel innovations like biometrics as an opportunity to grow and expand rather than an obstacle and hindrance. Airports are rapidly and enthusiastically adopting biometrics to create a seamless, secure, and touchless passenger experience.”

While the biometric technology market is growing with a US$150.58 billion revenue forecast for 2030, the Airport Biometrics Service Market is anticipated to reach US$276.56 billion by 2032. Several countries are using highly accurate iris scans for immigration, overcoming facial recognition limits. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan now have integrated digital IDs for smoother passenger journeys.

The Middle Eastern airports are global leaders in biometrics as passengers prefer the speed, convenience, and security offered by biometrics. Countries are moving quickly from less tech to advanced solutions for seamless travel. According to global travel technology provider SITA, over 43 percent of airports currently use biometric-enabled boarding systems, and more than half expect to implement comprehensive identity solutions within three years.

By 2027, three-quarters of airports will be using biometric technology at multiple points, including check-in, bag drop, boarding, and border control. Overall, technology investment has reached record levels. Biometric travel identification in the very near future could replace traditional boarding passes. Soon, facial recognition will be standard at check-in, security, and boarding gates.

Future trends in airport biometrics point towards a fully seamless, curb-to-gate experience using facial recognition, iris scans, and even voice/gait analysis for touchless identity verification. It will expand beyond boarding to lounges, retail, and remote processing, making digital identity the new passport.

About 29 percent of airlines and airports work with technology providers to create new biometric solutions. Seven in 10 airlines are expected to adopt biometric identity management systems by this year. Facial Recognition is being widely used at kiosks, bag drops, lounges, and gates at several airports.

Over 67 percent of Middle East passengers currently use biometrics, the highest figure of any region. IATA’s Seamless Passenger Journey in Smart Airports study has found that 47.8 percent of touchpoints in the Middle East are biometrically enabled, more than 10 percent ahead of Europe. The survey also revealed that 91 percent of Middle East passengers value efficiency and convenience.

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About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com

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