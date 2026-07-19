Six Things to Start Your Week July 20-26

Tuesday, July 21 – The Reptile Encounter Get ready for an up-close adventure with Devine Reptiles! Enjoy a fun, interactive, hands-on reptile experience that's free and open to all ages. 10-11am, Harold Rankin Park, 715 N Main St, Lowell.

Wednesday, July 22 - Gaston County Museum presents: Dinosaur Discovery! Imagine a world that has never heard of dinosaurs. And then suddenly - BAM! - a tooth, a claw! What did they look like? How did they sound? Join the museum this summer to learn about the discovery of dinosaurs! For all ages. 2-3pm, TECH@Lowell Branch (Makerspace), 203 McAdenville Rd, Lowell.

Friday, July 24 - Freeze Pop Fridays We're celebrating National Park and Recreation Month and the Power of Play by making summer even sweeter! Join us for Freeze Pop Fridays at the Dallas Park Splash Pad, where we'll be handing out FREE freeze pops while supplies last. 11am–12pm, Dallas Park Splash Pad, 1303 Dallas Cherryville Hwy, Dallas.

Friday, July 24 - Back to School Bingo Get ready for the new school year at our Back to School Bingo on Friday, July 24, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Citizen Resource Center in Dallas. This free, family-friendly event features bingo games with school supply prizes and special raffles just for teachers and school staff. 6pm, Citizens Resource Center, 1303 Dallas Cherryville Hwy, Dallas.

Saturday, July 25 - Special Speaker Gardening Program Nathan Chapman, from the Schiele Museum of Natural History, will share his gardening expertise. 11am-12pm, Gaston County Public Library, Carol K. Reinhardt Auditorium, 1555 East Garrison Blvd, Gastonia.

Sunday, July 26 – Belmont Farmers Market This weekly market features local farmers, bakers, and artisans offering fresh produce, seasonal goods, and handcrafted items. 11am-2pm, Stowe Park, Belmont.

A full listing of community events can be found at GoGastonNC.org, while County government and many municipal events are on the Community Calendar of GastonGov.com.

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