Gaston County Commissioners Step Up With $5 Million for Schools

GASTONIA, N.C. – Teachers show up for Gaston County’s kids every single day. On Tuesday, July 14, the Gaston County Board of Commissioners showed up for them — voting 4-3 at a special meeting to pour an additional $5 million into Gaston County Schools (GCS) for the 2027 Fiscal Year, which began July 1.

This wasn’t a snap decision. It was the product of two months of County and GCS staff sitting across the table from each other, digging into the district’s real needs, and refusing to leave until they found real answers.

“Supporting one essential service should never require neglecting another,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman Chad Brown. “Our responsibility is to care for the entire county, and that means finding balance, not choosing winners and losers.”

“We must support our schools and protect the County’s financial future,” he said.

The County and GCS built a shared framework, and the Board backed it with funding across four critical areas:

Matching State Employee Pay Increases — $1,042,000

-- Making sure locally paid employees don’t fall behind state-paid colleagues doing the same work.

Covering State-Mandated Benefit Increases — $1,570,000

-- Fully funding the state-set increases to health insurance premiums and retirement contributions for every GCS employee.

A Historic Investment in Teachers — $2,113,000

-- This is the single largest one-time increase to county-funded teacher salary supplements in Gaston County history — a bold, direct statement that this community values the people who shape its children’s futures. It also strengthens Gaston County’s hand in both recruiting and keeping great teachers against neighboring counties competing for the same talent.

Keeping W.B. Beam Intermediate Open — $275,000

-- With the school consolidation decision delayed, this funding keeps W.B. Beam Intermediate School running for families through the 2026-27 school year.

This investment meets an urgent, immediate need — but commissioners were candid that it draws down the County’s General Fund reserves and isn’t a long-term fix. Staff from both the County and GCS will keep working together ahead of the next budget cycle to build a more sustainable path forward.

County Manager Matt Rhoten said the County has already been tightening its own belt to make room for moments like this one. Since taking the helm nearly two years ago, he has eliminated an entire department and cut five positions from his own office — savings of nearly $1.5 million a year — on top of additional savings from delaying or canceling capital projects.