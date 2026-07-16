On Saturday, August 1 from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, the Gaston County Early Literacy Collaborative along with Community Sponsors CaroMont Health and Kintegra Health will be offering a free family friendly community back to school event to support families as they prepare for the new school year.

The Ready, Set, Grow: A Community Back to School event will be held inside the Eastridge Mall on the 1st floor. Community organizations will be on hand to distribute school supplies while supplies last. All participants will receive a free meal. DJ Wavey Williams will be supplying the entertainment.

The committee is still looking for organizations to help provide school supplies to families. If an organization is interested in providing information and attending the event – please fill out the event exhibitor application https://www.eventeny.com/events/vendor/?id=47249 or by contacting Sarah Miller at sarah.miller@gastongov.com. School supply donations are being accepted through the Ready, Set, Grow Amazon Wishlist.

This event is all about empowering families, celebrating education, and supporting our families as they begin a new school year. From the youngest students in PreK to seniors in high school, we want every student to feel ready and excited for the school year ahead.

We appreciate the support of our Community Sponsors CaroMont Health and Kintegra Health. Event sponsorships are also provided by F1 Mechanical, Food Lion, the Friends of the Gaston County Public Library, and Healthy Blue NC. Support is also provided by Gaston County Public Library, Gaston County Schools, Gaston County Department of Public Health, Gaston Literacy Council, Gaston Hope in Christ, Chick-Fil-A, Midtown Meats, the Partnership for Children of Lincoln and Gaston County, RAMs Kitchen, and the United Way of Gaston County.

The Gaston County Early Literacy Collaborative is a group of Gaston County organizations that work together to support early literacy efforts, Kindergarten readiness, and summer learning in Gaston County.