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Free Drinking Water Available To Impacted Customers

Free drinking water is now available to impacted customers from the Newport Water main break Sunday morning by Home Depot plaza. #MiddletownRI Police ask those in need to stop at the former Kennedy School at 740 West Main Road to get jugs of water.

Town News and Updates Posted on July 19, 2026

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Free Drinking Water Available To Impacted Customers

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