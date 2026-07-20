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Questions About The Impacts Of The Newport Water Main Break?

Unsure about whether the water is safe to drink and other questions flowing from Sunday's Newport Water main break? Scan the QR Code on the graphic below or visit Advisory online.

Town News and Updates Posted on July 20, 2026

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Questions About The Impacts Of The Newport Water Main Break?

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