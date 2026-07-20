West Main Road By Home Depot Plaza Reopens

Following emergency repairs to the Newport Water main break Sunday morning, West Main Road by Home Depot plaza has fully reopened to traffic. Newport Water continues to address a break by Newport Creamery when the system was recharged with water. Town News and Updates Posted on July 20, 2026

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