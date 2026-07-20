Free Drinking Water Remains Available At The Middletown Fire Station

Impacted by Sunday's Newport Water main break? Get free drinking water now anytime at the #MiddletownRI Fire Station, 239 Wyatt Road. Town News and Updates Posted on July 20, 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.