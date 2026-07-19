Environmental Justice Interagency Coordinating Council Meeting

Inaugural Meeting Tuesday, July 21, 2026

DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton announced the first meeting of the Environmental Justice Interagency Coordinating Council (EJICC). The council’s first meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at 1 p.m. and will begin the process of establishing the workflow for the group.

The EJICC, established in Environmental Conservation Law, is empowered to coordinate the activities of State agencies required to adopt an environmental justice policy in development and implementation of such policies. The council also serves as a clearinghouse for State agencies and the public for information about environmental justice policies, environmental justice coordinators in State agencies, and related activities.

Facilitated by DEC, membership of the council also includes representatives from the New York State Departments of Transportation and Public Service, Empire State Development, Environmental Facilities Corporation, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, and the New York Power Authority. The EJICC is required by law to meet a minimum of two times annually, with at least one meeting being jointly held with the Permanent Environmental Justice Advisory Group.

The public can listen to the meeting via webcast or attend in person. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

Webcast Meeting Information

When: Tuesday, July 21, 2026; 1 p.m.

Where: Virtual - WebEx meeting and registration link [https://meetny-gov.webex.com/weblink/register/r3d2030df683b47f3433eb6fa11833817]

Webinar password: welcome7.21.26 (93526637 from phones)

Audio: Dial 1-929-251-9612 (New York City); Dial 1-415-527-5035

Access code: 2822 217 6200

In-Person: Event locations, times, and partners include:

DEC Central Office, Conference Room 919, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233

Additional Information: This meeting will also be recorded and posted on the EJICC webpage within three days, or as soon as practicable.