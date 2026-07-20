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Family Fun: The Wonder of Bats - Five Rivers

Tuesday, July 21, 6:45–8:00 p.m.

Family Fun: The Wonder of Bats

Come celebrate the one and only flying mammal! Meet at the visitor center for a child-friendly program that will take place indoors and outdoors. After the program, participants may join our community science bat count, which takes place at 8:15 p.m. (If joining the bat count, wear long pants and long sleeves. Mosquito repellant is recommended. Bring a lawn chair or sit at provided picnic tables.) For all ages. Space is limited. Call 518-475-0291 to register by Saturday, July 18. (GOGO #50)

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Family Fun: The Wonder of Bats - Five Rivers

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