Niagara and Erie County Radiological Assessment Community Availability Session

DATE: Monday, July 20

START TIME: 5 pm

REGION: Region 9

The community availability session will begin at 5 p.m. with a presentation by EPA and DEC. Topics will include an update on survey data collection phases to date, anticipated timeline for next steps, revisions to the prior access agreement and process for testing, and how contamination is addressed if man-made sources of selected radiological levels are identified, among other topics. Following the presentation, attendees will be able to directly engage with DEC and EPA experts one-on-one to address individual questions.

All are welcome to attend this free event and registration is not required. The session will take place at the Niagara Falls Convention Center, 101 Old Falls Street Niagara Falls, NY 14303.

More information: https://dec.ny.gov/news/press-releases/2026/7/dec-and-us-epa-announce-community-availability-session-on-july-20-at-niagara-falls-convention-center