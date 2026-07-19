Newport Water Main Break Update

An update about the Newport Water main break Sunday morning under West Main Road by the Home Depot shopping plaza. #MiddletownRI Police ask motorists to avoid the area and be mindful of detours and traffic delays. Town News and Updates Posted on July 19, 2026

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