Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Division Announces Surplus Equipment Auction

The Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Division has launched 40 online surplus auctions via GovDeals, closing on July 30, 2026.

The sale includes decommissioned equipment from the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, part of routine equipment replacement. All items are sold as-is.

Members of the public are invited to browse and bid on the available surplus items through the county's dedicated GovDeals auction page, linked below.

View the Jefferson County surplus auctions on GovDeals (opens govdeals.com)

The bidder registration form can be found on the GovDeals bidder registration page.

To get started, registrants need only provide basic contact information and, for a business, a tax number (VAT/GST). Once an account is set up, a new bidder can be the high bidder on a maximum of three items at a time. After completing several transactions, including payment and removal, bidders become eligible to bid on more items.

Questions about creating an account or registration issues? Call GovDeals' bidder services group during normal business hours at 1-800-613-0156, option 1.

Once an individual auction closes, the winning bidder will submit payment directly through GovDeals. After payment is received, both Jefferson County and the buyer will receive a Bill of Sale confirming the transaction, along with pickup directions for the Cooper Green Building.

Pickup Location

1515 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233

Buyers should park behind the old Cooper Green Building. The rear parking lot is accessed via the small turnoff directly across the street from Burger King. The old Cooper Green Building will be on the buyer's left, and the location pin provided on the Bill of Sale indicates the entrance buyers should use.

Removal Dates and Times

Shipping is not available.

The buyer is solely responsible for all aspects of pickup and removal, including, but not limited to, packing, loading, transportation, and exporting purchased items. Shipping is not available for these assets.

All purchased items must be removed on August 6 or August 7, between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. No alternative pickup dates or times will be offered. Items not removed within the designated timeframe may be considered abandoned and may be disposed of at the seller's discretion.

Pickup Requirements

At the time of removal, buyers must present a copy of the Buyer's Certificate and/or Bill of Sale, along with any additional documentation required by the seller, such as a valid driver's license or Authorization of Release form. Buyers should confirm with the seller in advance which documents are required for release of purchased item(s).

Notice: If you are the winning bidder and default by failing to adhere to this seller's terms and conditions, your account with Liquidity Services will be locked.

Guaranty Waiver: All property is offered for sale “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Seller makes no warranty, guaranty, or representation of any kind, expressed or implied, as to the merchantability or fitness for any purpose of the property offered for sale. Please note that upon removal of the property, all sales are final.

This notice is a summary only and does not supersede, modify, or replace the full Terms and Conditions posted on the GovDeals website, which govern this sale in all respects. Bidders should review the complete Terms and Conditions on GovDeals before bidding.

All inquiries regarding this sale must be submitted in writing to Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., Purchasing Agent, at [email protected], copying [email protected].