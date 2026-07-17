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Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Division Announces Surplus Equipment Auction

Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Division Announces Surplus Equipment Auction

40 online auctions live now via GovDeals.com, including decommissioned equipment from the Jefferson County Coroner's Office


BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — July 16, 2026

 

The Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Division has launched 40 online surplus auctions via GovDeals, closing on July 30, 2026.

 

The sale includes decommissioned equipment from the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, part of routine equipment replacement. All items are sold as-is.

 

Once an individual auction closes, the winning bidder will submit payment directly through GovDeals. After payment is received, both Jefferson County and the buyer will receive a Bill of Sale confirming the transaction, along with pickup directions for the Cooper Green Building.

 

1515 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233

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Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Division Announces Surplus Equipment Auction

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