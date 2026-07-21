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FBI Warning Planning & Zoning Permit Phishing Scam

The FBI has warned of an ongoing phishing scam in which criminals impersonate city and county officials to target individuals applying for building, planning, and zoning permits.

These fraudulent emails often appear convincing because scammers use publicly available information, including actual permit details and the names of local officials. Victims are instructed to pay fees through wire transfers, peer-to-peer payment apps, or cryptocurrency.

The FBI recommends that applicants always verify any payment request directly with their local government office before sending funds.

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FBI Warning Planning & Zoning Permit Phishing Scam

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