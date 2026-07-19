SkyLink Technologies Advances Precision Positioning and AI-Ready Infrastructure for the GCC Region

SkyLink progresses its patent-pending X-1 platform through working hardware, cloud software and field development in Saudi Arabia.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkyLink Technologies , a U.S.- and Saudi-registered deep-technology company, today announced continued progress in the development of its patent-pending SkyLink X-1 precision-positioning and AI-ready edge-infrastructure platform, with a growing focus on Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council region.After more than five years of founder-led research, field experience and technical development, SkyLink has advanced from an early concept into a pilot-stage technology company with working hardware, operational cloud software, pending U.S. patent applications and independent field-development activity in Saudi Arabia.The SkyLink X-1 is being designed to connect physical assets with the software platforms, command centers and artificial intelligence systems that depend on accurate real-world information. The platform brings together high-precision GNSS and RTK positioning, edge computing, real-time telemetry, communications management, data relay and cloud-based operational monitoring within a unified system.“Artificial intelligence and autonomous systems are only as effective as the information they receive,” said James “Jim” Tracy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SkyLink Technologies. “SkyLink is being built to collect, organize and relay critical positioning and operational data from the physical world to the platforms that need it. We believe this capability can support the GCC’s continued development of intelligent infrastructure, autonomous operations and advanced industrial technology.”BUILDING TECHNOLOGY FOR THE GCC’S FUTURESaudi Arabia and the broader GCC region are advancing major initiatives involving artificial intelligence, smart cities, mining, energy, logistics, advanced mobility, industrial development and digital infrastructure.SkyLink Technologies is developing the X-1 as a flexible infrastructure platform capable of supporting different equipment manufacturers, communications methods, positioning technologies and industrial applications.Potential applications include commercial drones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, precision surveying, construction, mining, logistics and industrial infrastructure.Rather than operating as a single-purpose positioning device, the SkyLink X-1 is intended to help connected assets receive, organize and relay accurate time, position, telemetry and operational information.The company’s long-term objective is to support the people, organizations and industries building the next generation of GCC infrastructure while encouraging regional technical cooperation, knowledge sharing and future workforce development.SAUDI BUSINESS PRESENCE AND FIELD DEVELOPMENTSkyLink Technologies was established as a Texas limited liability company following years of founder-funded research and development.As part of its international growth strategy, the company established a formal business presence in Saudi Arabia through licensing with the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia, commonly known as MISA, and an active Saudi Commercial Registration.This international structure provides SkyLink with a foundation for pursuing qualified technology pilots, commercial relationships and future opportunities throughout Saudi Arabia and the GCC region.SkyLink has also developed and operated a working X-1 prototype in Saudi Arabia as part of its independent field-development activities.The system combines operational hardware with GNSS and RTK information, edge computing, real-time telemetry, communications monitoring and cloud-based remote management. Authorized users can monitor supported platform functions remotely, demonstrating SkyLink’s ability to integrate positioning technology, communications, cloud software and operational data within a functioning field system.SkyLink is limiting public disclosure of detailed hardware designs, proprietary architecture, deployment configurations and active project information while patent activity and commercial development remain underway.PATENT-PENDING TECHNOLOGY AND PRECISION POSITIONING SkyLink initially filed a U.S. provisional patent application covering foundational aspects of its technology architecture and later filed a U.S. non-provisional patent application.The patent-pending architecture addresses aspects of collecting, managing, evaluating and transmitting positioning, timing, correction, telemetry and operational information across connected systems.During internal field testing under favorable conditions, the SkyLink X-1 reported millimeter-to-centimeter-level positioning estimates.Actual performance can vary depending on satellite geometry, atmospheric conditions, correction availability, antenna placement, hardware configuration and the surrounding environment. SkyLink is continuing validation and repeatability testing as the platform advances toward qualified pilot deployments.CLOUD-BASED OPERATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIPSkyLink has developed a cloud-based operations environment capable of presenting positioning information, correction availability, communications status, asset activity and system health through a unified interface.The software architecture is designed to support connected assets such as drones, vehicles, robotic systems, survey equipment and industrial machinery.SkyLink’s hardware development is led by Muhammad Usman, Chief Technology Officer and Hardware Developer of SkyLink Technologies. Muhammad Usman has helped translate the company’s technical architecture into a working physical platform and continues to support the development of the SkyLink X-1 hardware system.Muhammad Usman stated:“Beginning with the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful—the One in Whose Hand is my soul:Every great achievement is built upon countless lessons, continuous learning, and the wisdom shared by those who help us grow.”His statement reflects SkyLink Technologies’ commitment to faith, humility, continuous learning, technical excellence and the shared knowledge required to transform ambitious engineering concepts into practical technology.PREPARING FOR REGIONAL PILOT EXPANSIONWith its U.S. and Saudi corporate structure, patent filings, working prototype, operational cloud software and field-development activity in place, SkyLink Technologies is preparing for its next stage of growth.The company’s priorities include advancing production-ready hardware, expanding qualified pilot programs, strengthening system resilience, preparing for scalable manufacturing and building commercial relationships throughout the GCC.“We have completed many of the difficult early milestones that deep-technology companies must overcome,” Tracy said. “Our focus now is disciplined product development, meaningful regional partnerships and technology that can create long-term value for the people, industries and communities of Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC.”ABOUT SKYLINK TECHNOLOGIESSkyLink Technologies is a U.S.- and Saudi-registered deep-technology company developing precision positioning, real-time data relay, mission-management software and AI-ready edge infrastructure for autonomous and industrial systems.The patent-pending SkyLink X-1 platform is designed to combine GNSS and RTK positioning, edge computing, telemetry, communications management and cloud-based monitoring within a unified infrastructure node.SkyLink Technologies is focused on improving how autonomous systems, commercial drones, robotics and industrial equipment receive and manage accurate time, position and operational information throughout Saudi Arabia, the GCC region and international markets.

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