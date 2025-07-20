SkyLink Technologies Joins KAUST Technology Park to Drive Innovation in Micro-Positioning and Global Communication

SkyLink partners with KAUST to advance micro-positioning, GNSS, and autonomous systems, supporting Vision 2030 and global communication innovation.

MIDLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkyLink Technologies, a pioneering company based in Midland, Texas and Saudi Arabia, announced a strategic collaboration with the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Research & Technology Park (KRTP). As a hub for innovation, KRTP offers access to KAUST’s cutting-edge labs, research talent, and collaborative spaces, fostering breakthroughs in science and technology.This partnership positions Saudi Arabia at the forefront of advancements in GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems), autonomous systems, and next-generation communication infrastructure.Established in 2009, KAUST plays a key role in supporting Saudi Vision 2030 through research in AI, robotics, energy, and smart cities. The integration of SkyLink’s ultra-precise micro-positioning technology into national infrastructure, UAVs, and smart urban systems will enable millimeter-level accuracy in environments where conventional GPS falls short.“I am very grateful to KAUST for having the vision of the future for Saudi Arabia—and the world—at heart,” said Jim Tracy, Founder and CEO of SkyLink Technologies. “I look forward to building a global partnership as we develop the next great leap in communication technology.”SkyLink’s scalable solutions are expected to reduce costs, boost productivity, create jobs, and support sustainable economic growth. This collaboration marks a significant step toward making Saudi Arabia a global leader in smart infrastructure and autonomous innovation.

