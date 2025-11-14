Jim Tracy Secures Prestigious MISA Entrepreneur License, Strengthening SkyLink Technologies’ Position in Saudi Arabia

The MISA Entrepreneur License positions Jim Tracy and SkyLink Technologies to drive advanced geospatial and autonomous solutions in Saudi Arabia.

MIDLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- James “Jim” Tracy, Founder & CEO of SkyLink Technologies LLC , has been officially granted the Entrepreneur License by the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA)—a milestone that enables him to establish and scale advanced technology operations within the Kingdom.This approval positions Skylink Technologies at the center of Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing innovation ecosystem, enabling major advancements in geospatial intelligence, micro-positioning, autonomous navigation, and next-generation GNSS/RTK capabilities across national programs.A Strategic Advancement for Vision 2030Saudi Arabia is rapidly modernizing its digital and industrial infrastructure. The MISA license provides Skylink Technologies full authorization to operate inside the Kingdom and contribute directly to Vision 2030 priorities, including:• Ultra-high-accuracy positioning for industrial automation• Autonomous mobility and next-generation logistics systems• AI-driven mapping, micro-location, and real-time city intelligence• Technology localization and innovation-driven manufacturingThe license also grants access to national R&D pipelines, innovation incentives, and government partnership channels.A High-Value Collaboration With KAUSTJim Tracy and SkyLink Technologies are engaging with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) through its KRTP innovation program to support the development of advanced GNSS, sensor-fusion, and micro-positioning technologies. This collaboration enables faster prototyping, focused research support, and early pilot testing that will help bring next-generation positioning and communication solutions to real-world applications across the Kingdom.Looking Ahead“Receiving the MISA Entrepreneur License is a milestone I take with deep responsibility,” said Jim Tracy. “SkyLink Technologies is ready to support the Kingdom’s transformation with precision technology, autonomous capabilities, and meaningful, high-impact innovation.”As SkyLink launches operations inside the Kingdom, the company will establish its local entity, expand its engineering footprint, and begin deploying advanced geospatial, micro-positioning, and autonomous solutions aligned with national development goals.

