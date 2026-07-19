Single Vehicle Injury Crash in Jerome County

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at 6:06 p.m., at milepost 173 on I84 westbound, southeast of Jerome City.

A 2007 Harley-Davidson FXDBI motorcycle, ridden by a 49-year-old male from Gresham, Oregon, was traveling westbound on I84 when he went off the roadway and came to rest in the median.

The rider was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.

The roadway was blocked for approximately one and a half hours while emergency responders assisted those involved.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Magic Valley Paramedics, Air St. Luke’s, and Jerome Rural Fire.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 4 - Southern Idaho