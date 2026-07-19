New 2026 guide compares 10 publishing companies and platforms based on service scope, author support, production capabilities, distribution and marketing.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manhattan Book Group has released its ranking of the 10 Best Self-Publishing Services in 2026 , comparing prominent publishing companies, retail platforms, freelance marketplaces and distribution services available to independent authors.MindStir Media received the No. 1 position in Manhattan Book Group’s 2026 ranking, followed by BookBaby, Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing, IngramSpark and Reedsy.The full ranking is:1. MindStir Media2. BookBaby3. Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing4. IngramSpark5. Reedsy6. Draft2Digital7. Lulu8. Barnes & Noble Press9. PublishDrive10. BlurbThe complete company-by-company analysis is available in Manhattan Book Group’s guide, “10 Best Self-Publishing Services in 2026: An Author’s Guide to Choosing the Right Publishing Partner.”Ranking Compares Different Publishing ModelsThe guide was developed to help authors distinguish between companies that are often grouped together under the broad term self-publishing services despite providing significantly different levels of assistance.Some companies manage much of the publishing process for the author. Others provide the technology required to upload completed files, print books on demand or distribute titles to retailers. Freelance marketplaces allow authors to hire individual editors, designers and marketers, while aggregators distribute books through multiple sales channels.Manhattan Book Group compared each service according to several practical considerations:* Scope of publishing and production services* Availability of editing and book-design assistance* Print, eBook and audiobook capabilities* Retail and wholesale distribution* Marketing and publicity options* Level of author support* Amount of work the author must manage* Suitability for different types of publishing projectsThe ranking is intended to help authors evaluate the companies according to their own experience, publishing goals, desired level of control and need for professional assistance.MindStir Media Receives No. 1 PositionMindStir Media ranked first overall for its managed publishing model and breadth of available services.Its publishing programs may include professional editing, proofreading, custom cover design, interior formatting, eBook conversion, paperback and hardcover production, print-on-demand distribution, metadata assistance, author websites, marketing and publicity.The guide identifies MindStir Media as the leading option in the ranking for authors seeking professional assistance through multiple stages of the publishing process rather than access to a publishing platform alone.BookBaby ranked second and was recognized for packaged book-production services, including editing, design, formatting, printing, eBook conversion and distribution.Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing placed third. The platform was identified as a strong option for authors who already possess publication-ready files and want to release eBooks, paperbacks and hardcovers directly through Amazon.IngramSpark ranked fourth for wholesale distribution and broad availability through bookstores, libraries, educational institutions and online retailers.Reedsy placed fifth as a marketplace through which authors can hire publishing professionals such as editors, book designers, ghostwriters, marketers and publicists.Additional Services Included in the RankingDraft2Digital ranked sixth and was recognized for simplifying digital distribution across multiple retailers and library platforms. Its services also include eBook conversion, centralized reporting and print-on-demand options.Lulu ranked seventh for flexible print-on-demand production, direct ecommerce fulfillment and support for a variety of book formats.Barnes & Noble Press placed eighth as a direct publishing option for authors seeking availability through Barnes & Noble and its digital reading platform.PublishDrive ranked ninth for international and multi-format distribution, including eBooks, audiobooks and print titles.Blurb completed the list at No. 10 and was recognized for visually focused publishing projects such as photography books, art books, portfolios, cookbooks and premium print editions.Full-Service Publishing Compared With DIY PlatformsA central point of the Manhattan Book Group guide is that authors should compare services according to the work each company performs rather than looking only at the initial cost.A self-service publishing platform may charge little or nothing to upload a book because the author is responsible for providing completed files. Editing, proofreading, cover design, formatting, metadata preparation and marketing must generally be handled by the author or separate contractors.A managed publishing company may charge more because professional labor, project coordination, production and author support are included.For that reason, a low-cost upload platform and a full-service publishing company do not provide equivalent services, even though both may be described as self-publishing options.An experienced independent author with an edited manuscript, completed cover, professionally formatted files and an established marketing plan may prefer a self-service platform. A first-time author may need broader assistance with editorial preparation, book design, distribution, project management and promotion.Guide Addresses Common Author QuestionsIn addition to ranking the 10 services, the guide addresses common questions authors encounter when researching publishing options, including:* What is the difference between a self-publishing company and a publishing platform?* Which services are best suited to first-time authors?* Which platforms provide access to bookstores and libraries?* How do print-on-demand and wholesale distribution differ?* Do self-publishing services include marketing?* How much work must the author manage?* What should an author ask before signing a publishing agreement?The report also includes a comparison chart summarizing each company’s primary use case, core services and typical level of author involvement.About Manhattan Book GroupManhattan Book Group is a hybrid book publisher providing professional publishing, production, distribution and marketing services. The company works with authors across multiple genres and offers publishing programs designed to help writers prepare and release professionally presented books for the commercial marketplace.

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