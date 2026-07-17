Poet SC Trevena Explores the Depths of Love in “Fever and Reverence: Passion in Verse”

Modern poet SC Trevena invites readers on an evocative journey of love, passion, and resilience in her latest collection of poetry.

VA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SC Trevena, a poet based in the Eastern United States, announces the release of her heartfelt poetry collection, “Fever and Reverence: Passion in Verse.” This captivating, 118-page volume is a celebration of love in all its forms. Through Trevena’s masterful craftsmanship, readers are invited to explore the beauty, fragility, and profound impact of the human heart.“Fever and Reverence” offers an immersive exploration into the depths of relationships, encapsulating desire, devotion, memory, and vulnerability with vivid imagery and unflinching honesty. Trevena strikes a delicate balance between raw emotion and elegant restraint, inviting readers to see love not just as a romantic ideal but as a catalyst for growth, transformation, and human connection.“Love is transformative, not just romantic,” says Trevena. “I wanted to craft poems that resonate deeply for anyone who knows the power of love and the complexity of human relationships.”Inspired by her lifelong passion for words, as well as her experiences with music, travel, fitness, and art, Trevena’s poetic voice is both heartwarming and heartbreaking. Her work is steeped in themes of hope, resilience, and the unyielding spirit of love, resulting in immersive poems that compel reflection while evoking both joy and longing.Whether you are a devoted fan of romance, a seeker of passionate expression, or simply someone who appreciates beautifully rendered language, this poignant collection promises a heartfelt experience that isn’t easily forgotten.“Fever and Reverence: Passion in Verse” (ISBN: 9781972090206) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $14.99, and the ebook retails for $3.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request. Learn more at www.sctrevena.com From the Back Cover:Love - in all its fire, tenderness, and longing - comes alive in this collection of poems.From first sparks to lingering heartache, each verse stirs the soul.These poems reveal the beauty, fragility, and unforgettable power of the human heart.About the Author:SC Trevena is a modern poet based in the Eastern United States. Inspired by music, travel, fitness, and art, her poetry explores themes of love, hope, resilience, and the human experience. When not writing, Trevena is rarely found without her loyal canine companion, Wiley, by her side.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

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