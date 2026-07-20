Legendary Fighter Pilot Shares Unforgettable Journey in 'Room 13: A Fighter Pilot's Story'

TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kenneth Gilmore, Colonel USAF Retired, has released his thrilling new memoir, “Room 13: A Fighter Pilot's Story,” a riveting account of aerial combat, resilience, and life lessons learned from the cockpit. This historical air combat book offers readers an intimate window into the career of a fighter pilot navigating the challenges of war and peacetime, emphasizing the importance of preparation, leadership, and personal growth.Through 235 compelling pages, Gilmore recounts his unforgettable experiences flying high-performance fighters, including the F-102, F-101, A-1 Skyraider, and F-106, during pivotal moments in military history. The memoir spans from his early days in fighter interceptor squadrons to his time in combat, where seven self-developed rules for success became guiding principles for both in the skies and on the ground. These rules not only ensured Gilmore’s survival in the unforgiving environment of war but have also shaped his life and leadership beyond the military.Colonel Gilmore’s distinguished career is marked by exceptional moments, from testing the F-101 in the 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron to serving as Operations Officer in the 84th FIS, commanding 30 F-106 pilots. His vivid storytelling brings to life the grit, sacrifice, and camaraderie of fighter pilots, while also shedding light on the immense challenges and triumphs of air combat over Laos and the Ho Chi Minh Trail.Each harrowing moment is a reminder of the critical decision-making and preparation required for combat pilots, and the book deftly transforms these lived experiences into valuable lessons for readers of all backgrounds. Written with authenticity and emotion, the memoir captures the essence of flying high-performance fighters and the transformational power of discipline and resilience.Through a powerful, inspirational narrative, Gilmore offers valuable insights to both aviation enthusiasts and those captivated by history and human perseverance. For those seeking a firsthand account of the life of a fighter pilot - from the thrill of the skies to the sobering realities of war, “Room 13” is an unmissable read.“Room 13” (ISBN: 9781967458691 / 9781967458684) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $31.99, the paperback retails for $21.99, and the ebook retails for $3.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:This book describes how my career path changed from football coach to fighter pilot, including my growth as a fighter pilot in my first Fighter Interceptor Squadron (FIS), followed by a combat assignment in the A-1 Skyraider. Our training for war in the A-1 did not prepare us for the challenges of combat. War does not permit OJT, so another captain and I developed seven rules for being a successful combat fighter pilot. The effect of war impacted the remainder of my USAF career and remains with me today. Early promotion to Major and Lt. Colonel enabled me to return to the cockpit after non-flying assignments, and to my dream assignment as Operations Officer, where I led 30 fighter pilots using my seven combat rules.Not many people graduate from college and begin a career path they absolutely love, but I did, and this is my story. After college, I entered USAF pilot training and graduated top of my class. I was able to select the fighter aircraft of my choice. I chose the F-102, and this began my fighter pilot career, where I flew the F-101, A-1, and F-106. In the A-1, I flew 220 combat missions, was shot down on mission 130, and earned many combat awards, including seven Distinguished Flying Crosses for heroism. My experience in war shaped the remainder of my USAF career and my life. Early promotions to Major, Lt. Col., and Colonel removed me from flying and the career I loved, so I retired. After retirement, I was a defense contractor, real estate investor, dog breeder, YMCA football coach, and finally, a school bus driver for ten years. I am now 83 and actively involved with Veterans of Foreign Wars and assisting veterans.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

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