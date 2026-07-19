Tellurian Research Launches AI-Driven Intelligence Platform for Complex and Emerging Markets

AI, continuous multi-source monitoring and expert analysis transform fragmented information into decision-ready intelligence.

MANAMA, BAHRAIN, July 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tellurian Research today announced its official launch, introducing a new research model designed to help businesses, investors and decision-makers navigate complex and rapidly changing markets.

The company combines artificial intelligence, continuous multi-source monitoring and expert human analysis to identify developments, relationships, and emerging risks or opportunities that conventional research methods may miss.

Tellurian Research is launching with an initial focus on the Democratic Republic of Congo. Despite its central role in global mineral supply chains, reliable information about the DRC remains highly fragmented, making it difficult for international organisations to understand developments and assess their potential impact.

“Decision-makers do not necessarily lack information. They lack the ability to connect fragmented information, establish what matters and understand what it means for them,” said Arnon Epstein, Founder and Managing Director of Tellurian Research. “We created Tellurian Research to bridge that gap by combining the scale and speed of artificial intelligence with the context and judgment of experienced analysts.”

Tellurian Research continuously monitors a wide range of sources, including local and international media, corporate disclosures, regulatory and political developments, market and trade data, visual intelligence and specialist sources. Its technology helps identify relevant signals and connections, while analysts verify, interpret and place them within their commercial and local context.

The resulting intelligence is delivered through daily monitoring reports, targeted alerts, strategic assessments and bespoke research.

A Scalable Model for Difficult Markets

The DRC is Tellurian Research’s first market, but its methodology and technology have been designed for broader applications.

“The DRC demonstrates why a different approach to market intelligence is needed,” Epstein added. “It is strategically important, fast-moving, with multiple challenges and difficult to monitor through conventional sources alone. Our ambition is to apply this model across complex and emerging markets where reliable, decision-ready intelligence is crucial, yet the hardest to obtain.”

About Tellurian Research

Tellurian Research is an AI-driven research and intelligence company helping organizations make informed decisions in complex and emerging markets. It combines continuous multi-source monitoring, advanced AI-based analytical technology, and expert human judgment to transform fragmented information into clear, contextual and actionable intelligence.

The company provides daily insight reporting, risk monitoring, stakeholder analysis, strategic assessments, and bespoke research.

For more information, visit www.tellurianresearch.com



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