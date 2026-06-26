NEQSOL Holding Expands Critical Minerals Strategy Through Uzbekistan Cooperation Agreement

This agreement reflects our long-term commitment to investing in strategically important sectors and building partnerships that create sustainable value” — Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEQSOL Holding has signed a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the joint development of critical minerals in Uzbekistan, including strategic raw materials such as titanium.

The agreement was signed during the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF 2026) as part of the broader Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan investment dialogue. Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of the Board of NEQSOL Holding, signed the cooperation agreement during the official ceremony for bilateral documents between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, held with the participation of Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov.

Critical minerals are increasingly important to advanced manufacturing, aerospace, high-tech industries, telecommunications infrastructure, and other sectors that support long-term economic development. The agreement reflects a shared interest in exploring opportunities for responsible resource development and strengthening cooperation in strategically important industries.

"Critical minerals are becoming increasingly important to economic development, technological innovation, and resilient industrial supply chains," said Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of the Board of NEQSOL Holding. "This agreement reflects our long-term commitment to investing in strategically important sectors and building partnerships that create sustainable value. We see significant potential in Uzbekistan and look forward to working closely with our partners to support responsible resource development and unlock new opportunities for growth and cooperation."

As part of TIIF 2026, Yusif Jabbarov also participated in the Azerbaijani delegation's meeting with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on priority areas for investment cooperation and the long-term potential for partnership between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The cooperation agreement covers critical minerals that play an important role in aerospace, chemical, high-tech, and other advanced industries. The initiative supports efforts aimed at responsible resource development while contributing to stronger and more resilient supply chains.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified international group of companies with operations in 11 countries across the telecommunications, energy, construction, technology, mining, and related sectors. The Group serves more than 25 million customers and employs over 20,000 people worldwide. Through its investments and partnerships, NEQSOL Holding focuses on sustainable growth, innovation, and long-term value creation.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.