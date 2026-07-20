Esomar announces finalists for the 2026 Esomar Awards

2026 Esomar Award Finalists

Global brands, research organisations and independent innovators recognised for outstanding work in research, data and insights

Our judges reviewed an impressive range of work this year...The quality of the submissions made for some very difficult decisions, and we're delighted to recognise this year's finalists.” — Rhiannon Bryant, Chief Services Officer at Esomar

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esomar, the global community for data, research and insights, has announced the finalists for the 2026 Esomar Awards, recognising outstanding work in market research, analytics and consumer insights. The awards recognise organisations and individuals whose work has advanced research practice, informed business decisions and contributed to public understanding across industries and regions.

This year's shortlisted work ranges from new approaches to AI-assisted research and qualitative methods to studies on healthcare, consumer behaviour, mobility, public policy and social impact. Entries were submitted by global brands, research agencies, technology companies, consultancies and independent researchers.

Rhiannon Bryant, Chief Services Officer at Esomar said, "Our judges reviewed an impressive range of work this year, from new AI applications and methodological advances to research that has shaped business decisions and informed public policy. The quality of the submissions made for some very difficult decisions, and we're delighted to recognise this year's finalists."

Among this year's finalists are collaborations involving organisations including Microsoft, Google, Nestlé, Coca-Cola, Nike, Kraft Heinz, Henkel, Unilever, eBay, BBC, Time Out, PepsiCo, Playtech and AXA. The shortlist also features work from research and insights organisations such as Human8, Verve, Toluna, Ipsos, Kantar, MMR Research, Rival Technologies, Alter Agents and Quantum Consumer Solutions.

Finalists were selected by an independent panel of judges across global categories recognising excellence in AI and automation, research methodology, qualitative research, consumer insights, research impact, social impact and innovation. Regional awards will also recognise finalists from Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and North America, while the Young Esomar Society Award highlights emerging talent from across the profession.

Winners will be announced during the Esomar Awards Ceremony at Esomar Congress 2026, being held 01-04 September in Valencia, Spain.

The full list of finalists is available at: www.esomar.org/newsroom/2026-esomar-awards-finalist

About Esomar

Since 1947, Esomar has been the global authority for the data, research and insights profession. As a worldwide membership organisation spanning 9,000+ members, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, Esomar sets the standard for ethical and effective use of data and insights.

Through globally recognised guidelines, education, professional standards and advocacy, Esomar supports organisations and professionals working across research, analytics and insights. It connects a global community, promotes ethical practices and helps ensure data and insights contribute to better decision-making for business and society.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.