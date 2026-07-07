Esomar announces program for North America 2026 conference in Atlanta

Esomar North America 2026, “Unfiltered”

Two-day “Unfiltered” conference brings together client-side leaders, researchers and industry experts to examine what actually works in research and insights

Organizations today have access to more data, more technology and more AI-powered tools than ever before, but making better decisions still requires honest conversations about what actually works.” — Rhiannon Bryant, Chief Services Officer at Esomar

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esomar, the global community for data, research and insights, today announced the program for Esomar North America 2026, “Unfiltered”, taking place Nov. 3-4 at the Courtland Grand Hotel in Atlanta.

The two-day conference brings together client-side leaders, researchers and industry experts to share practical case studies, honest discussions and new approaches to today's biggest challenges in research and insights. The program features speakers from leading organizations including Nike, Kimberly-Clark, Chick-fil-A, Columbia Business School and others, alongside many of the industry's leading agencies and technology companies.

Built around the theme "Unfiltered: Cut Through the Noise," the conference focuses on the work behind successful business decisions, examining what holds up in practice, where AI adds value, how organizations are strengthening trust in research and what insight teams are learning from both successes and failures.

"Organizations today have access to more data, more technology and more AI-powered tools than ever before, but making better decisions still requires honest conversations about what actually works," said Rhiannon Bryant, chief services officer at Esomar. "North America 2026 is designed to bring together client-side leaders and the wider insights community to share practical experiences, challenge assumptions and learn from one another."

The program is organized around five themes:

• Truth and trust: What can we actually believe?

• Decisions that moved the business

• Human vs. machine: What should we automate?

• The reality check: What does not work?

• Bold thinking: New models, new rules

Across the program, sessions will explore the evolving role of AI in research, the realities of data quality, new approaches to decision-making, organizational readiness, research design, cultural understanding and the future role of insights across the enterprise.

In addition to conference sessions, attendees will have multiple opportunities to connect through networking breaks, receptions and informal discussions with peers from across the insights ecosystem.

Registration is now open. For the full program and registration information, visit: https://esomar.org/events/north-america-2026

Leading sponsors of the conference include BOLT Insight, POGO, Inc., Nailbiter, The Logit Group and DialogueAI. Limited exhibit and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

About Esomar

Since 1947, Esomar has been the global authority for the data, research and insights profession. As a worldwide membership organisation spanning 9,000+ members, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, Esomar sets the standard for ethical and effective use of data and insights.

Through globally recognised guidelines, education, professional standards and advocacy, Esomar supports organisations and professionals working across research, analytics and insights. It connects a global community, promotes ethical practices and helps ensure data and insights contribute to better decision-making for business and society. www.esomar.org

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