Esomar launches AI Alliance to advance responsible AI in data, research and insights

Global initiative brings together researchers, brands, technology providers, academics & business leaders to develop guidance, standards & best practices for AI

Artificial intelligence is redefining our industry at extraordinary speed. The challenge is not simply to respond to change, but to help shape it responsibly.” — Patrick de Regt, CEO of Esomar

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esomar, the global community for data, research and insights, today announced the launch of the Esomar AI Alliance, a global initiative advancing responsible AI for the data and insights industry. The Alliance builds on Esomar's existing AI Taskforce, expanding it into a broader initiative focused on developing practical guidance, educational resources and industry standards for AI. Its launch reflects AI's role as one of the two strategic pillars of Esomar's long-term vision and supports the organisation's ambition to lead the responsible and ethical use of AI while helping establish the standards that keep insights credible and trusted.

The Alliance was created to help the profession address the opportunities and challenges AI presents for research, while supporting the trust, transparency, quality and professional standards that underpin the industry's work. It will bring together researchers, client organizations, technology providers, academics and business leaders to develop practical guidance and share expertise.

Anne-Sophie Damelincourt, president of Esomar, said, "For Esomar, the AI Alliance is both a responsibility and an opportunity. Our profession has always been built on trust, quality and a deep commitment to understanding people. As AI reshapes the way insights are generated and used, we have a duty to help ensure that innovation remains grounded in ethics, transparency and human judgement. The Alliance brings together the global community to shape this future collectively with ambition, rigour and care."

The Alliance is structured around three complementary workstreams:

• Ethics, Code and Quality: setting standards for responsible AI research, including alignment with the ICC/Esomar Code and principles around transparency, consent, bias, governance and quality.

• Thought Leadership and Best Practice: producing trusted AI insight through industry intelligence, member briefs, practical resources and thought leadership outputs.

• Showcasing excellence through Events, Training and Awards: building member capability for responsible adoption by embedding AI into events, awards and training, and by developing best-practice modules that turn learning into action.

The initiative launches with a core group of contributors and advisors from across the global insights profession and will continue to expand participation to experts in AI, data science, marketing, technology and public policy.

The Alliance's first work is already underway. Initial resources will include an AI glossary, updated guidance based on 20 Questions to Help Buyers of AI-Based Services and educational content covering AI governance, quality standards, synthetic data, digital twins and other emerging applications. Esomar also plans a series of events and community discussions to support the development and adoption of those resources.

Aurélie Reynier, head of data, innovation and AI at Esomar said, "We are building a trusted space where the industry, and the partners who rely on it, can work together to understand what matters, what works and what comes next. The Alliance begins in creation mode: experimenting, listening, collaborating and developing practical outputs that help professionals navigate AI with confidence. Our ambition is to turn uncertainty into action, amplify community expertise and focus on the capabilities, standards and practices the industry will need tomorrow."

The AI Alliance will be formally introduced during Esomar Congress 2026, where attendees will have an opportunity to learn about its initial work, contribute ideas and participate in future activities.

Patrick de Regt, CEO of Esomar said, "Artificial intelligence is redefining our industry at extraordinary speed. The challenge is not simply to respond to change, but to help shape it responsibly. The AI Alliance reflects Esomar's commitment to bringing the industry together around practical action, trusted guidance and a shared vision for the future. We believe the greatest opportunities ahead will come from combining technological innovation with the professional standards, evidence-based practice and human expertise that have always defined our profession."

About Esomar

Since 1947, Esomar has been the global authority for the data, research and insights profession. As a worldwide membership organisation spanning 9,000+ members, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, Esomar sets the standard for ethical and effective use of data and insights.

Through globally recognised guidelines, education, professional standards and advocacy, Esomar supports organisations and professionals working across research, analytics and insights. It connects a global community, promotes ethical practices and helps ensure data and insights contribute to better decision-making for business and society.

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