Rabid Animals Confirmed in Two Counties; One Person and Two Pets Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 17, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that two animals from different counties have tested positive for rabies:

In Greenwood County, a raccoon found near Blue Jay and Stevenson roads in Hodges, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

In Georgetown County, a fox found near Plantersville Road and N. Fraser Street in Georgetown, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The Greenwood County raccoon was submitted to DPH’s laboratory for testing July 14 and was confirmed to have rabies July 15. The Georgetown County fox was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing July 15 and was confirmed to have rabies July 16. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this raccoon or this fox, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's rabies 24-hour rabies reporting line at 888- 847-0902, Select Option 2.

South Carolina law requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies and revaccinated at a frequency to provide continuous protection of the pet from rabies using a vaccine approved by DPH and licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal. It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, your pets, and your livestock from this fatal disease. That is an investment worth making to provide yourself some peace of mind,” said Terri McCollister, DPH’s rabies program manager.

In 2026, the Greenwood County raccoon is the fourth animal in this county to test positive for rabies, and the Georgetown County fox is the first animal in that county to test positive for rabies. There have been 59 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 136 positive cases a year. In 2025, three of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina was in Greenwood County and none were in Georgetown County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

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