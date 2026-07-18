Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: July 18, 2026
Time: 4:00 PM
Location: 40 South Edmunds Road, Edmunds Twp.
State Park: Cobscook Bay
Event Type: Nature Exploration

At the playground. Create your own colorful animal keychain using pony beads while learning about some of Maine's wildlife. This program is open to all ages, but please note that the small beads present a choking hazard and young children should be closely supervised.

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Contact Name: Cobscook Bay State Park
Contact Phone: (207) 726-4412
Cost: Free for campers staying at the park; for other with park admission: $1.00 for ages 5-11, $5.00 for Maine residents ages 12-64, $7.00 for non residents ages 12-64, $2.00 for non residents 65 and older; persons under 5 and Maine residents 65 and older are
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July 2026 programs at Cobscook Bay State Park (44 KB)