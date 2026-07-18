Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: July 18, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM

Location: 40 South Edmunds Road, Edmunds Twp.

State Park: Cobscook Bay

Event Type: Nature Exploration

At the playground. Create your own colorful animal keychain using pony beads while learning about some of Maine's wildlife. This program is open to all ages, but please note that the small beads present a choking hazard and young children should be closely supervised.

Join Meeting

Contact Name: Cobscook Bay State Park

Contact Phone: (207) 726-4412

Cost: Free for campers staying at the park; for other with park admission: $1.00 for ages 5-11, $5.00 for Maine residents ages 12-64, $7.00 for non residents ages 12-64, $2.00 for non residents 65 and older; persons under 5 and Maine residents 65 and older are

Related Website



Related Documents:

July 2026 programs at Cobscook Bay State Park (44 KB)