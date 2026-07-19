Bureau / Program: Maine Healthy Soils Program, Agriculture Resource Development

Date: July 21, 2026

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Location: Morning Dew Farm, 245 U.S. 1, Damariscotta, ME, 04543

Event Type: Workshop/Training

Each workshop in the Soil Health Series will feature a different local farm. After gathering for a meal featuring locally sourced ingredients, participants will walk the fields with Matthew Boucher, Maine State Soil Scientist, to discuss opportunities and challenges in managing soil health on-site, and to provide advice and answer any questions attendees may have.

Brendan McQuillen and Brady Hatch / Morning Dew Farm - Soil Health and Maintenance by spreading compost, growing green manures, and applying minerals and other soil stimulants.

Capacity is limited. Registration is required.

Register

Cost: Free

Co-Sponsor: Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District

