Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: July 18, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Meet at the benches by the second parking lot. 426 Wolf Neck Road, Freeport, Maine

State Park: Wolfe's Neck Woods

Event Type: Nature Exploration

Join a Ranger for the hike of the day! Meet at the benches by the second parking lot. No reservations are needed except for double-starred and group programs.

Contact Name: The park

Contact Phone: (207) 865-4465

Cost: Free with park admission: $1.00 for ages 5-11, $4.00 for Maine residents ages 12-64, $6.00 for nonresidents ages 12-64, $2.00 for nonresidents 65 and older; persons under 5 and Maine residents 65 and older are free

Related Website



Related Documents:

July 2026 program flyer for Wolfe's Neck Woods State Park (PDF 103KB)