Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: July 19, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM

Location: 973 S Lubec Rd, Lubec, ME 04652

State Park: Quoddy Head

Event Type: History/Historical

The West Quoddy Head Lighthouse has guided fishermen and mariners for centuries. Learn the Who, What, Where, When and Whys regarding this important historical landmark. Meet at the Lighthouse.

Join Meeting

Contact Phone: 207-733-0911

Cost: Programs are free with park admission. Day use: $1.00 ages 5-11, $3.00 Maine residents age 12-64, $4.00 non residents age 12-64, $1.00 non residents 65+; persons under 5 & Maine residents 65+ free



Related Documents:

July 2026 programs at Quoddy Head State Park (75 KB)