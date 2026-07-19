History of Quoddy Head Lighthouse at Quoddy Head State Park
Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: July 19, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: 973 S Lubec Rd, Lubec, ME 04652
State Park: Quoddy Head
Event Type: History/Historical
The West Quoddy Head Lighthouse has guided fishermen and mariners for centuries. Learn the Who, What, Where, When and Whys regarding this important historical landmark. Meet at the Lighthouse.
Contact Phone: 207-733-0911
Cost: Programs are free with park admission. Day use: $1.00 ages 5-11, $3.00 Maine residents age 12-64, $4.00 non residents age 12-64, $1.00 non residents 65+; persons under 5 & Maine residents 65+ free
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