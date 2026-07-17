Gardner PID Water Conservation Notice

Due to the extreme heat and dry conditions this year, the Gardner Public Improvement District is experiencing very little return flow from the lagoons back to the river. This return flow is an important source of augmentation water, and the reduced return is limiting the amount of water available for use throughout the District.

We are asking all customers to help conserve water by:

Avoiding overwatering lawns and gardens.

Limiting vehicle washing whenever possible.

Preventing outdoor water from running unnecessarily or uncontrollably.

Water used inside your home is not a concern, as it flows into the sewer system and is treated through the lagoons, where it contributes to our return flows.

Your efforts to conserve water will help protect our limited water supply during these challenging conditions. Thank you for your cooperation and participation in conserving water.