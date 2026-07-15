Public Hearing on LU-26-000156 Wesevich Variance

The Huerfano County Board of Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, July 23rd at 10:00am at the Huerfano County Courthouse, Commissioners’ Meeting Room, 401 Main Street, Suite 309, Walsenburg, Colorado. The purpose of the hearing is to receive public comment concerning Land Use Application LU-26-000156. The applicant, James Wesevich, is seeking a side setback variance of 5 feet instead of 10 feet due to the narrow lot width of 80 feet for parcel number 35724 in Cuchara, Colorado.

The complete application is available for review online at www.huerfano.us/departments/land-use/ by clicking on Land Use Applications by Year.

Inquiries can be made during normal business hours in the Huerfano County Land Use Office, 401 Main Street, Suite 304, or by telephone at 719-738-1220 ext 103.

Google Meet Information:

Join via Google Meet: https://meet.google.com/jtn-scsu-ecp | Meeting ID: jtn-scsu-ecp