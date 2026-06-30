By order of the Huerfano County Board of Commissioners, Huerfano County has been placed under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions effective June 30, 2026.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions build upon Stage 1. In addition to all Stage 1 prohibitions, the following acts are prohibited on public and private lands, roads, and trails under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire. Exception: Propane grills are allowed if the grill can be turned off with a knob or the flip of a switch.

Exception: If fire is a requirement to do business (for example, a barbecue restaurant), the business shall be requested to meet mitigation guidelines commensurate with the size and location of the fire and the level of fire restriction enacted. Trash or refuse burning of any kind, even in burn barrels with approved screening. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a barren area, a developed recreation site, or on a paved surface at least three feet in diameter. Operating a chainsaw or motorized equipment for any purpose other than fire mitigation work. Mitigation equipment must be on hand for each person operating such equipment (for example, a chemical fire extinguisher, shovels, and a spark arrester). You must call Huerfano County Dispatch at 719-738-1044 with the start time, end time, and location of the activity. Blasting, welding, or other activities that generate flame or flammable material. You must call Huerfano County Dispatch at 719-738-1044 with the start time, end time, and location of the activity.

These restrictions are in place until rescinded by the Board of County Commissioners. Violations are punishable by a fine of up to $1000. Anyone negligently or willfully starting a wildland fire could also be held responsible for the costs of that fire.

Additional information on Huerfano County’s Burn Ordinance, including fire restriction definitions, can be found in the Huerfano County Code, Article II of Chapter 10.

Sign-up for HCNotify, Huerfano County’s Emergency Alert System.

Information on restrictions in other Counties and on Federal Lands in Colorado are available from the Colorado Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.