PRESS RELEASE - WATER TESTING
PFAS Well Water Contamination on Crandall Road
The Town of Tiverton was recently made aware by residents that the Rhode Island Department of
Environmental Management was conducting testing of private wells in the area around Crandall Road
and Bolduc Lane as part of a statewide grant program to detect PFAS levels in drinking water.
On July 01, 2026, the Town requested and held a virtual conference call during which DEM informed
us that several private well tests had found PFAS levels exceeding acceptable limits. DEM is
continuing testing in the area to determine the extent of private wells affected. Properties
serviced by the North Tiverton Fire District are not at risk.
This week, the Town held a virtual conference call with DEM and representatives of the Rhode Island
Department of Health to provide an update on current testing and to discuss next steps.
DEM is working to provide water filtration systems to affected residents and continues to test
private wells.
The Town asks that all residents with private wells on Crandall Road near Tiverton Fire Department
Station 3 contact the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management to schedule a free PFAS
water test. This specifically applies to those with private wells:
1. On Crandall Road and associated side roads between Bulgarmarsh Road and Pershing Avenue;
2. On Bulgarmarsh Road and associated side roads between Indian Hill Road and Luke Drive
3. On Stafford Road between Bulgarmarsh Road and Bliss Four Corners Congregational Church.
Testing to date has shown that there are no known impacts beyond these specific areas.
What Are PFAS?
PFAS are a large family of man-made chemicals found in many everyday products, including nonstick
cookware, stain-resistant clothing, food packaging, and certain firefighting foams. Because they do
not easily break down in the environment or the human body, PFAS can accumulate over time and pose
potential health risks, including
higher cholesterol, increased risk of certain cancers (including kidney cancer),
weakened immune response, lower infant birth weight, and complications during
pregnancy.
PFAS are odorless, colorless, and tasteless — the only way to know if your well water is affected
is to have it tested.
About the Free Testing Program
RIDEM personnel will visit homes door-to-door and collect drinking water samples, typically from an
outside spigot. Each visit takes no longer than 30 minutes.
Homeowners will receive a copy of their laboratory results upon completion of testing.
The State of Rhode Island has set a standard of 20 parts per trillion (ppt) for the combined total
of six PFAS compounds: PFOA, PFOS, PFHxS, PFNA, PFHpA, and PFDA. If a resident’s well water tests
above this standard, RIDEM will coordinate the installation of a water treatment system at no cost
to the homeowner. Treatment options include activated carbon filtration and reverse osmosis
systems. Homeowners should be aware that future operation and maintenance costs for any installed
system will be their responsibility.
This no-cost testing and treatment opportunity is made possible through limited federal grant
funding. RIDEM strongly encourages all eligible residents to take advantage of this program.
How to Participate
Residents that fall within the area specified above and are interested in having their well water
sampled, or who have questions about the process, should contact RIDEM directly:
Kirsten Nunn, Environmental Engineer IV Office of Land Revitalization and Sustainable Material
Management, RIDEM Email: Kirsten.Nunn@dem.ri.gov Phone:
(401) 537-4357
Additional Resources
For more information about PFAS in Rhode Island drinking water:health.ri.gov/pfas
To find a state-certified lab for independent testing, visit: health.ri.gov/find/labs/drinking
water.
Additional guidance on well water safety is available through the University of Rhode Island
Private Well Extension Program at web.uri.edu/safe water or by calling (401)
874-5398.
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