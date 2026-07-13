July 20th, 2026 - Town Council Public Hearing - Charter Amendments

TIVERTON, RI NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PROPOSED TIVERTON TOWN CHARTER AMENDMENTS Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on various proposed Amendments to Tiverton’s Home Rule Charter. This Public Hearing is scheduled for the Tiverton Town Council meeting to be held on Monday, July 20, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the Tiverton Town Hall, 343 Highland Road, Tiverton, RI.

Full Notice (PDF)

The Town Council will consider Charter Amendments and their corresponding Ballot Questions (PDF) for approval to be on the November 3, 2026 ballot. The proposed amendments include updating the approvals necessary to sell town owned land, increasing and staggering the terms of the town council, clarifying the role of the Personnel Board related to the appointment of the town administrator, making the town treasurer and town clerk an appointed position, eliminating the elected budget committee, establishing the town planner as a mandated Charter position, decreasing the number of members on the Planning Board and Harbor Commission, updating language for the Zoning Board and Economic Development Commission, eliminated the Arts Committee as a Charter required commission, and other miscellaneous provisions as listed below.

1. Article II Elections, Section 204 Transfer of Town Land

2. Article IV Town Council, Section 401

3. Article IV Town Council, Section 407

4. Article X Boards and Commissions, Section 1007 Personnel Board

5. Article VI Financial Services, Sections 602 Town Treasurer through Section 606 Transition

6. Article VII Budget Committee and Article III Annual Budget Process/Financial Town

Referendum, Section 301(b)(6) Budget Committee

7. Article VIII Town Officials and Offices, Section 801 Town Clerk

8. Article VIII Town Officials and Offices, Section 806 Town Planner

9. Article IX Departments and Agencies, Section 903 Fire and Rescue Department

10. Article X Boards and Commissions, Section 1001 Planning Board

11. Article X Boards and Commissions, Section 1002 Zoning Board of Review

12. Article X Boards and Commissions, Section 1008 Tiverton Harbor and Coastal Waters

Management Commission

13. Article X Boards and Commissions, Section 1014 Economic Development Commission

14. Article X Boards and Commissions, Section 1009 Arts Committee

15. Article XI School Department, Section 1101 School Committee

The proposed amendments may be altered or further amended prior to the close of the public hearing without further advertising, as a result of further study, or because of views expressed at the public hearing. Any alteration or amendment must be presented for comment at the public hearing.

Copies of the proposed Town Charter Amendments are available for public inspection on the town’s website at www.tiverton.ri.gov and in the office of the Town Clerk between the hours of 8:30 and 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Anyone wishing to be heard on the proposed amendments should be present at the aforementioned date and time. Written comments can also be sent to the Town Clerk via email at jchabot@tiverton.ri.gov. All written comments must be received no later than noon on Friday, July 17, 2026, to ensure distribution to the Town Council.

Joan B. Chabot

Town Clerk”