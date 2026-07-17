August 4, 2026 - Tiverton Planning Board

RE: Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. at the Tiverton Town Hall, 343 Highland Road, Tiverton, RI 02878. To be heard on the matter you may attend the Public Hearing or email comments to landuse@tiverton.ri.gov.

Name of Development / Project: Seasons Corner Market

Type of Development / Project: Major Land Development

Stage of Review: Preliminary Plan Review Applicant(s)

Name and Address: Colbea Enterprises, LLC, 695 George Washington Highway, Lincoln, RI 02865

Plat and Lot(s) of Parcel: Plat 119 – Lot 624

Location of Development: NE of intersection at Main and Souza Road, Tiverton, Rhode Island

Zoning District: Pedestiran Friendly Zoning District and General Commercial Zoning District

Description of Development / Project: Major Land Development for a proposed Seasons Corner Market that will consist of a convenience store with a drive-through coffee shop and gasoline filling station with four (4) fueling pumps The purpose of the hearing is to provide information to the public and to receive public comment as part of the Tiverton Planning Board's review of a proposed application. Anyone wishing to be heard in regard to this matter should be present at the aforesaid time and place, or file a written appearance on or before August 4, 2026. Public comment may be submitted prior to the meeting by email to landuse@tiverton.ri.gov.

The application and plans will be available for review at the Planning Office (401-816-5631) prior to the Public Hearing. The office is located in Town Hall at 343 Highland Road, Tiverton, RI 02878.

Christopher Spencer Town Planner Administrative Officer - Tiverton Planning Board

Individuals requesting interpreter services for the hearing impaired MUST call 401-816-5631 seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the meeting.