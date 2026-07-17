Media Advisory: Texas Game Wardens Flood Response

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

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AUSTIN – Texas Game Wardens continue to respond to the severe weather event and flooding currently affecting a large portion of the state and play a critical role in the state’s emergency response efforts.

This morning, Texas Game Warden Aviation assisted camps in the Kerr County area that remain cut off by high water by completing four missions, delivering food and supplies. The campers are safe, but impassable roads have temporarily prevented normal deliveries from reaching them.

They have responded to numerous calls for service to include residents needing to be rescued and evacuated from flooded homes, vehicles submerged in floodwater and vehicles swept off roadways. These responses have and continue to be conducted by boat, vehicle and helicopter, with support from our unmanned aircraft systems (drones) pilots. Additionally, aviation assets are working with local and state agencies to evaluate roadways and infrastructure. Wardens are also completing welfare checks for individuals who have elected to shelter in place.

Over the course of this response, Texas Game Wardens have been deployed to the following counties: Uvalde, Medina, Kerr, Bandera, Real, Val Verde, Kimble, Comal and Edwards. This is subject to change at any time.

The following statistics are accurate as of 3 p.m., July 17. The statistics are for Texas Game Wardens only. The response to this weather event is overwhelmingly a joint effort amongst local, state and federal agencies. We are unable to provide information on overall response statistics or what other agencies have completed.

Rescues: 147

147 Evacuations: 89

89 Pets/Animals Evacuated: 5

We will continue to monitor the situation and remain in a heightened state of readiness.

These updates will be sent daily after 3:30 p.m. for as long as Texas Game Wardens are involved in response efforts.

Visual Assets

Visual assets from our ongoing response efforts are available on our Flickr account: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCZaBS.

Please credit Texas Game Wardens when using visual assets.

Additional assets will be added as they become available.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Properties

Texas State Parks has 15 state parks or state natural areas experiencing various impacts due to the heavy rains and subsequent flooding.

Park alerts share the most up to date information for each property including area and full park closures. Please check alerts and look at TxDOT’s "Drive Texas" before traveling.

About Texas Game Wardens

Texas Game Wardens, within the Law Enforcement Division of TPWD, are responsible for enforcing laws related to the conservation and management of natural resources and public safety through community-based law enforcement. Their mission is to provide hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Additionally, they play a crucial role in search and rescue operations during natural disasters, exemplifying their commitment to protecting both the environment and the people of Texas.

If you witness a fishing, wildlife or boating violation in progress, please call 1-800-792-GAME (4263) immediately and report it to Operation Game Thief (OGT), Texas’ Wildlife Crime-Stoppers Program. You can also text your tip by sending the keyword TXOGT plus your tip to 847411 or through the Texas OGT App, available for iOS and Android devices. Dispatchers are available 24/7.