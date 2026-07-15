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Be Weather Wise, Utilize Park Alerts

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

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Many Texas State Parks are experiencing heavy rains and subsequent flooding. Parkgoers are advised to check the state park map for alerts and to be weather wise for areas they plan to visit.

Park alerts share the most up to date information for each property including area and full park closures. Patrons are advised to avoid flooded roadways. Always remember to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” TPWD Emergency Management recommends checking TxDOT’s “Drive Texas” before traveling in weather for road closures.

For Media: Images of impacted state parks and Texas Game Wardens conducting swift water and flooding rescues in other affected areas are available to the media for use with credit on the TPWD Flickr account.

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Be Weather Wise, Utilize Park Alerts

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