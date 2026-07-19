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Media Advisory: New Texas Game Warden Flooding Visual Assets

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

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AUSTIN – Texas Game Wardens continue to respond to the severe weather event and flooding currently affecting a large portion of the state and play a critical role in the state’s emergency response efforts.

No additional rescues or evacuations were performed by Texas Game Wardens as of yesterday’s (July 18) update.

New footage recorded by the Texas Game Warden Unmanned Aircraft Systems pilots of evacuations and overall flooding as well as impacts to Texas State Parks has been added to our Flickr.

We will continue to monitor the situation and remain in a heightened state of readiness.

These updates will be sent daily after 3:30 p.m. for as long as Texas Game Wardens are involved in response efforts.

 

Visual Assets

Visual assets from our ongoing response efforts are available on our Flickr account: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCZaBS.

Please credit Texas Game Wardens when using visual assets. Visuals of Texas State Parks should be credited to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Additional assets will be added as they become available.

 

Texas Parks and Wildlife Properties

Texas State Parks has 17 state parks or state natural areas experiencing various impacts due to the heavy rains and subsequent flooding. Photos of impacts can be found in the Flickr linked above.

Park alerts share the most up to date information for each property including area and full park closures. Please check alerts and look at TxDOT’s "Drive Texas" before traveling.

About Texas Game Wardens

Texas Game Wardens, within the Law Enforcement Division of TPWD, are responsible for enforcing laws related to the conservation and management of natural resources and public safety through community-based law enforcement. Their mission is to provide hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Additionally, they play a crucial role in search and rescue operations during natural disasters, exemplifying their commitment to protecting both the environment and the people of Texas.

If you witness a fishing, wildlife or boating violation in progress, please call 1-800-792-GAME (4263) immediately and report it to Operation Game Thief (OGT), Texas’ Wildlife Crime-Stoppers Program. You can also text your tip by sending the keyword TXOGT plus your tip to 847411 or through the Texas OGT App, available for iOS and Android devices. Dispatchers are available 24/7.

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Media Advisory: New Texas Game Warden Flooding Visual Assets

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