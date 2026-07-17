Governor Moore Declares July 17-25 “Buy Local Week”

Updated: Friday, July 17, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD– Governor Wes Moore today has officially named July 17-25 Buy Local Week. Maryland residents are encouraged to take part in the “Buy Local Challenge” to support local farms and seafood operations that provide the state with fresh, local products.

The “Buy Local Challenge” asks residents to incorporate at least one locally grown, produced or harvested product into their meals each day. Developed in 2006 by the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, the Buy Local Challenge has grown into a statewide initiative to raise awareness about local farms and food so Marylanders are more familiar with the benefits of buying and consuming local products. Agriculture is Maryland’s largest commercial industry, contributing approximately $8.25 billion annually to the state’s economy.

“Maryland’s farmers, chefs, producers, and watermen keep us fed and make our state great,” said Gov. Moore. “This week, we celebrate their contributions and remember that by buying local we are not just supporting Maryland small businesses– but, our community, our environment, and our economy.”

The Maryland’s Best website provides everything you need to fulfill the “Buy Local Challenge.” Find local farmers markets, discover the different flavors of the Chesapeake’s oysters, check out a local craft distillery, farm brewery or winery or look into trying new recipes with our Buy Local cookbooks

"Buy Local Week is a reminder that eating well starts close to home," said Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. "Every time Marylanders choose local food and seafood, they're investing in our farmers, watermen, processors, retailers and restaurants while enjoying products at their peak of freshness and flavor. That's what Maryland's Best is all about—helping people eat well, buy local and support the communities that make our state's food system thrive."

Visit Maryland’s Best website to find local Maryland products, locate farmers markets and to take part in the Buy Local Challenge.

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