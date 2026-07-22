Governor Moore Announces Maryland Health Benefit Exchange Board of Trustees Appoints Johanna Fabian-Marks as Executive Director

Updated: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD— Governor Moore today announced the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange (MHBE) Board of Trustees appointed Johanna Fabian-Marks as Executive Director succeeding longtime Executive Director Michele Eberle. Fabian-Marks will lead the agency’s continued efforts to expand access to affordable, high-quality health coverage for Marylanders.

“It is an honor to announce Johanna Fabian-Mark's appointment as Executive Director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange Board of Trustees as our administration continues to prioritize the health and safety of all Marylanders,” said Gov. Moore. “She will bring her invaluable experience and expertise to the position, working to expand access to affordable health coverage and advancing our commitment to leave no one behind.”

Fabian-Marks brings extensive experience in health policy, insurance regulation, and public program administration at both the state and federal levels. Since joining MHBE in 2019 as Director of Policy and Plan Management and later serving as Deputy Executive Director, she has played a pivotal role in shaping Maryland's nationally recognized health insurance marketplace.

Maryland Health Benefit Exchange (MHBE) is a public corporation and independent unit of state government that administers the state based marketplace, known as Maryland Health Connection (MHC), for Marylanders to shop and enroll in health insurance, as well as determine eligibility for Medicaid and other assistance programs.

During her tenure, Fabian-Marks has led teams responsible for legislative affairs, carrier management, and affordability initiatives that have helped reduce premiums in Maryland's individual health insurance market by more than one-third. In 2025 alone, these programs generated more than $725 million in savings for Maryland consumers.

"Ms. Fabian-Marks has demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and an unwavering commitment to improving access to affordable health coverage," said Maryland Secretary of Health Dr. Meena Seshamani, Chair of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange Board of Trustees. "Her deep policy expertise, collaborative leadership style, and proven ability to deliver results make her the ideal person to lead MHBE into its next chapter."

Fabian-Marks has helped position MHBE as a national leader in health coverage innovation. She was instrumental in developing and implementing several groundbreaking initiatives including Maryland's nationally recognized Easy Enrollment Program, expanding consumer choice through additional insurance carriers and new health plan offerings, and advancing affordability programs such as the State Reinsurance Program and the Young Adult Subsidy Program.

Prior to joining MHBE, Fabian-Marks served as Chief of Staff at the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and as Director of the Bureau of Life, Accident, and Health Insurance at the Pennsylvania Insurance Department. In those roles, she led major health policy, insurance regulatory, and consumer protection initiatives that strengthened access to quality health coverage.

"I am honored to serve as Executive Director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange," said Executive Director Johanna Fabian-Marks. "MHBE has built a strong foundation of innovation, collaboration, and service to Marylanders. I look forward to working with our dedicated staff, Board of Trustees, state leaders, carriers, brokers, consumer advocates, and community partners to continue expanding access to affordable, high-quality health coverage for every Marylander."

Maryland Health Benefit Exchange (MHBE), a public corporation and independent unit of state government established in 2011, administers Maryland Health Connection, the state's official health insurance marketplace.

Maryland Health Connection (MHC) is the state-based marketplace for Marylanders to shop and enroll in health insurance, as well as determine eligibility for Medicaid and other assistance programs. It is the only place where Marylanders can access financial help such as tax credits to make coverage more affordable.



###