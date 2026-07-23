Governor Moore Continues “Delivering for Maryland” Tour in Anne Arundel County

Updated: Thursday, July 23, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Moore today continued his statewide “Delivering for Maryland” tour in Anne Arundel County, highlighting the impact of the Moore-Miller administration’s investments to combat child poverty in the region and partnership with local officials to strengthen public safety response in the area. The day included a visit to the site of a Mechanics Summer Learning Program funded by ENOUGH Initiative grant funds, as well as a tour and press conference at Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Real-Time Information Center (RTIC).

“Our administration is committed to delivering for Maryland, by supporting our communities and vital programs, because partnerships create progress,” said Gov. Moore. “It was a pleasure to visit Anne Arundel County and see our investments as we work to reduce childhood poverty and violent crime and to build pathways to success, ensuring that we leave no one behind.”

"Governor Wes Moore understands that real progress happens when state and local leaders work side by side to deliver for our communities," said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. "We were proud to host the Governor in Anne Arundel County today to show him the incredible results of our state and county partnerships to fight childhood poverty and revolutionize crime prevention."

“We’re pleased to see Governor Moore visiting Anne Arundel County as he highlights important education and public safety initiatives in our district,” said Senator Clarence Lam. “We’re excited that the Governor’s ENOUGH initiative offers local youth opportunities to learn trade and technical skills, empowering them to pursue critical jobs and careers in our communities. And we appreciate the governor’s continued support and funding for law enforcement, demonstrating his commitment to reducing crime, enhancing public safety, and ensuring Anne Arundel County has the resources it needs to support our local police.”

Governor Moore began the day at Fox Automotive Services, where he met high school students who are enrolled in an ENOUGH-funded technical learning program and participated in a roundtable discussion with ENOUGH leaders and elected officials.

"Through ENOUGH, I was able to share my journey, give back, and prove that our community can come together to build something truly meaningful,” said Owner of Fox Automotive Salvador Vega. “Because of ENOUGH, we've been able to change the lives of high school students by taking them straight from the classroom and giving them real skills, mentorship, and a clear path forward. When you give these kids a leader who believes in them and show them what's possible, there's no limit to what they can achieve."

The Auto Mechanics Summer Learning Program is an ENOUGH Initiative-funded program launched by the Anne Arundel Partnership for Children, Youth, and Families, an ENOUGH grantee serving Brooklyn Park. During the summer program, high school students are introduced to Mechanical Repair, Auto Body and Collision Repair, Automotive Detailing, and Parts and Inventory Management while exploring career opportunities within the automotive field. There are eight students currently participating in the program, with an additional seven to participate next month. The summer program is supported by $56,000 in ENOUGH grant funding.

Maryland’s ENOUGH Initiative is a first-in-the-nation program that aims to reduce the number of children living in poverty through community-led, government-supported solutions informed by residents’ lived experiences and expertise, data, and cross-sector partnerships. ENOUGH communities have built a cohesive network of more than 550 partners, including K-12 schools, nonprofits, housing providers, employers, and health care institutions across 28 high-poverty communities across 12 counties. ENOUGH communities have also developed and implemented evidence-backed programs that are successfully serving children and families by increasing access to good jobs, good schools, quality health care, and safe neighborhoods.

The governor then toured the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Real-Time Information Center (RTIC), a technological resource that connects police officers with real-time information and enhances community safety, revolutionizing how police officers respond to crime.

“We were honored to host Governor Moore and his staff at our Real Time Information Center today, and we value their interest in witnessing our operations firsthand," said Anne Arundel County Chief of Police Amal E. Awad. "We are grateful for the state’s continued investment in our software, training and equipment, and specifically for the MCIN funding, which has been instrumental in our agency’s success in dismantling criminal organizations throughout our community."

“Anne Arundel County’s Real Time Information Center (RTIC) is an exciting, state-of-the-art investment in public safety, and I was pleased to join Governor Moore for a tour of this remarkable facility,” said Anne Arundel County Councilwoman Allison Pickard. “I am proud of these investments in cutting-edge technology and the commitment to full-time RTIC staffing, which has made this valuable force multiplier fully operational. Anne Arundel County continues to lead the way in 21st-century policing, serving as a model for law enforcement agencies across Maryland. By embracing innovation, investing in our public safety professionals, and leveraging advanced technology, we are strengthening our ability to keep our communities safe today while preparing for the challenges of tomorrow.”

Maryland has seen historic declines in violent crime, driven by the Moore-Miller administration’s “all-of-the-above” public safety strategy, which pairs record investments in law enforcement with robust efforts to address the root causes of crime.

Over the last two years, the administration has invested more than $25 million in Anne Arundel County to strengthen public safety. Additionally, the Fiscal Year 2027 budget includes a record $124.1 million in funding to support law enforcement across the state through the State Aid for Police Protection Program, $10.6 million for the Department of Juvenile Services to expand results-driven programs like Safer Stronger Together and the Thrive Academy, and more than $35 million to help support maintenance and operations for aging Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services and Department of Juvenile Services facilities.

The governor’s stops in Anne Arundel follow his "Delivering for Maryland" tour in Charles County, which included a visit to the Joseph Manning Fish Hatchery at Cedarville State Forest, to highlight the administration efforts in watershed restoration efforts, and a mobile food distribution site, where the governor delivered remarks highlighting the historic success of the administration’s SUN Bucks program.

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