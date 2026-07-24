Governor Moore Announces Leadership Appointments for Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency and Governor’s Legislative Office

Updated: Friday, July 24, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore today announced the appointment of Jeremy Baker as Acting Director of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, replacing John Martin, who has served as the agency’s director for six years and will assume the role of senior adviser until his planned retirement at the end of the year. Baker, who has served as Chief Legislative Officer for the Moore-Miller Administration since 2024, will be succeeded by Will Tilburg, who currently serves as Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs at the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS). Baker and Tilburg will assume their new roles on August 19, 2026.

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Jeremy Baker for his steadfast commitment to serving the people of Maryland,” said Gov. Moore. “I look forward to Jeremy’s continued leadership as Director of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency as we welcome Will Tilburg back to the Moore-Miller Administration.”

Baker concludes his service in the Governor’s Office after two successful legislative sessions as the Administration’s chief legislative officer. Before joining the Moore-Miller Administration, Baker spent more than 12 years in leadership roles in the Maryland House of Delegates, including serving as chief of staff to House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones from 2022-2024. Baker’s appointment as director of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency is subject to confirmation by the Maryland State Senate during the 2027 Legislative Session.

"It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve as Governor Moore's chief legislative officer, and I look forward to continuing my public service at the Lottery and Gaming Control Agency," said Jeremy Baker. "Responsible gaming is key to our continued investment in education and economic development, and I am committed to working with policymakers and stakeholders to advance policies that accomplish that objective."

Prior to joining UMMS, Tilburg served as the inaugural Director of the Maryland Cannabis Administration (MCA), where he oversaw the development of this new executive agency and implementation of the State’s billion-dollar cannabis industry. Prior to appointment as MCA director in 2023, he spent five years at the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, where he served first as the Director of Policy and Government Affairs and then as the Executive Director from 2020-2023.

"It is an honor to return to the Administration and serve the people of Maryland in this new role,” said Will Tilburg. “I am grateful to Governor Moore for the opportunity and look forward to working with our partners in the General Assembly, local governments, and across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to deliver results, strengthen our communities, and continue to build a more prosperous and resilient Maryland together."

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