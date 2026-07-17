Athletic Field Lighting Improvements at White Marsh and Batts Nec

Queen Anne's County Approves Major Athletic Field Lighting Improvements at White Marsh and Batts Neck Parks

The Queen Anne's County Commissioners approved several Parks and Recreation projects during their July 14 meeting that will expand recreational opportunities by improving lighting at athletic fields in both White Marsh Park and Batts Neck Park.

The approved projects include:

Installation of lighting on one baseball field at White Marsh Park, along with underground infrastructure to support future field lighting improvements.

Installation of lighting on one baseball field at Batts Neck Park, retrofitting the existing artificial turf field lighting system, and electrical panel upgrades.

Installation of lighting on one softball field at Batts Neck Park. This project is mostly funded though the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Program Open Space grant, with the remaining local match funded through the Athletic Field Work Capital Project.

County Commissioner Philip Dumenil emphasized the importance of the projects during the meeting, noting that quality field lighting is essential to maximizing the use of the County's athletic facilities.

"These lighting improvements will significantly extend the amount of time our fields can be used each day, creating more opportunities for practices, games, and community activities. This is a much-needed investment in our parks and recreation system and money well spent," said County Commissioner Phil Dumenil

These lighting improvements build on a series of recent investments in Queen Anne's County parks, including the new comfort station at White Marsh Park, the replacement playground at Mowbray Park, ongoing trail enhancements, and other capital projects that continue to expand recreational opportunities across the County.