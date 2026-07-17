Character Counts! of Queen Anne's County Mourns the Loss of Founding Member Wayne Humphries

It is with profound sadness that Character Counts! of Queen Anne's County mourns the passing of Wayne Humphries, one of our founding members and a devoted champion of our mission for more than 25 years.

Wayne did far more than promote the Six Pillars of Character, he lived them. Through his leadership, service, generosity, and unwavering belief in the importance of good character, he helped shape Character Counts! into the lasting community initiative it is today.

His work touched the lives of countless young people and adults throughout Queen Anne's County. Every lesson taught, every volunteer inspired, and every person encouraged to choose trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and citizenship is part of the enduring legacy Wayne leaves behind.

We are deeply grateful for the years he dedicated to this mission, for the wisdom and kindness he shared, and for the example he set for all of us. His presence will be profoundly missed, but his influence will continue through the work he helped begin and the many lives he inspired.

Our hearts are with Wayne's wife, his family, and all who knew and loved him as they grieve this tremendous loss. We hope they find comfort in knowing how deeply he was respected, appreciated, and loved by the Character Counts! family and throughout our community.

Thank you, Wayne, for helping generations of Queen Anne's County residents understand that character truly does count. Your legacy will live on.

In Loving Memory of Wayne Thomas Humphries

January 9, 1945 – June 30, 2026